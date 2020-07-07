Free help for caregivers experiencing COVID-19 stress

The pandemic is adding stress to daily life for many, including those who dedicate their time care for others.

Experts from Pikes Peak Area Family Caregiver Support Center say COVID-19 concerns are adding stress to the already stressful life of many caregivers.

"Since they became caregivers, they've suffered with isolation", says Michelle Emborski, a Care Planner for the Family Caregiver Support Center. "Our outreach during this coronavirus period has really been beneficial for them because we have been calling them, checking in."

New stress could come from the concern over the loved one's safety, given that people being cared for are often older and may have conditions making them particularly susceptible to the novel virus.

Caregivers may also feel fatigued from keeping the home environment germ-free at a time when cleanliness is paramount. Experts say, this is all compounded by the financial and legal stressors that come with being a caregiver.

For help, caregivers can call the Pikes Peak Area Family Caregiver Support Center at 719-886-7526. They're working to provide their services while social distancing by offering remote consultations via video, phone, or email.

They also have other resources, including virtual support groups. We have more information to this on FindIt.