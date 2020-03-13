Free food for children under 18 during school closures offered at multiple sites

With school closing down in Colorado over coronavirus concerns, Pikes Peak area school districts are teaming up to offer free food to kids under 18.

Click here for the map or scroll to the bottom of this article. The map includes locations and times.

Any child under the age of 18 can go to any of the sites to get a meal. They do not have to be a resident in the district, nor do they have to be on the free/reduced lunch program. Toddlers can even get meals too.

The meals will be grab-and-go bag meals that will not be hot. Most bags should include breakfast and lunch together.

More sites are expected to be added to the map in the near future.