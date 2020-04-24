Free food being distributed in Old Colorado City until 7 p.m. Friday night

If you are in need of some free food, IBEW Local 113 is holding a free food distribution event until 7 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs just off Highway 24 in Old Colorado City.

The distribution started at 4, but not a lot of folks showed up. As of about 5 p.m., there were close to 250 food bags available.

The distribution is taking place at 2150 Naegele Rd.

"IBEW Local 113 realizes that a large number of people in our community are hurting and, in some case, don't have access to some of the basic necessities, like food," IBEW Local 113 wrote in a release. "Our volunteers will distribute prepackaged boxes of rice, beans and other essentials. In an effort to help as many people as possible."

Folks collecting food are asked to practice good social distancing.