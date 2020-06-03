Free fishing this weekend in Colorado, CPW to give out 300 free fishing poles for kids in Colorado Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering up a great reason to get outdoors this weekend with the kids!

June 6 and 7 marks free fishing weekend in Colorado, meaning you don't need a license or Habitat Stamp to be an angler for two days. Other regulations still apply, click here for details.

On top of the free fishing weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is giving away 300 poles to kids in the Colorado Springs area. You can pick up a pole, while supplies last, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday at 4255 Sinton Road.

