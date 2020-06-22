Free drive-thru skin check in Colorado Springs on June 26 starting at noon

11 News is partnering with local dermatologists for a free drive-thru skin check in Colorado Springs! The event has a special meaning for 11 News Anchor Dianne Derby following a recent treatment.

WHO

Vanguard Skin Specialists and KKTV 11 News

WHEN

Friday, June 26 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE

The parking lot at Vanguard Skin Specialists North Colorado Springs location 9348 Grand Cordera Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80924. This location is off Powers and Briargate Parkway. There will also be private screening areas with dermatologists for areas of the skin under your clothing you want to be checked out. Please wear a mask!

HOW TO TAKE PART

Come to the parking lot at Vanguard Skin Specialists North Colorado Springs and one of the dermatologists will do a skin check on you for free. Yes, it's FREE. All ages are welcome. Maybe you or one of your family members have a mole or spot you always wondered about but didn't have the money to have it checked. The dermatologists will take a look and let you know if any areas on your skin need further treatment. If so, they will suggest you or your own dermatologist take a biopsy your skin. It’s a free skin check and it could save your life.

WHY:

COVID-19 closed many medical offices for months and prevented patients from getting their skin checked for Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May. When 11 News Anchor Dianne Derby recently was treated for the most deadly form of skin cancer, melanoma, she knew she wanted to make sure no one else faced the same diagnosis. Dianne is doing well, but she and KKTV 11 News want you to be too.

