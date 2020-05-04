Free coffee for health care and emergency service workers this Wednesday in honor of National Nurses Day

Nurses and any health care workers across the country deserve thanks and recognition on a daily basis. This Wednesday, May 6, marks National Nurses Day. Bank of Colorado is doing its part to recognize nurses and any health care or emergency service workers.

On May 6 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., all health care and emergency service workers can enjoy a free coffee at any of the following Kangaroo Coffee locations in Colorado Springs:

-434 W. Fillmore St.

-720 S. 8th St.

-3670 New Center Pt.

The offer is valid only on May 6 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. compliments of Bank of Colorado.