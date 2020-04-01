Upcoming dates and times: Free call-in clinic for legal aid during COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak Region

Several Wednesday nights during the months of April and May, The Justice Center is offering up free legal advice for people in the Pikes Peak Region tied to COVID-19.

Call 719-473-6212 to participate on the following dates and times:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 | 7 - 9 PM

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 | 7 - 9 PM

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 | 7 - 9 PM

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 | 7 - 9 PM

Volunteer lawyers are available to help answer questions. The lines may be busy and you are encouraged to keep calling and stay on the line if you don't get in touch with someone right away.