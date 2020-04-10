Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Pueblo on Monday for certain first responders and healthcare workers

With lack of testing being an issue across the country, Parkview Medical Center and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment are starting up an option for first responders and healthcare workers when it comes to COVID-19.

Starting April 13 at 8 a.m., the Parkview Emergency Room located at 400 West 16th Street will open up to collect samples for individuals who meet the requirements.

"To be eligible for the COVID-19 testing, individuals must have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, and be pre-approved by PDPHE prior to testing," Parkview sent out in a release. "Specimens will be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment State Lab in Denver for evaluation."

Limited testing will be offered Monday through Friday the week of April 13 from 8: a.m. to 5: p.m.

“Parkview Medical Center and PDPHE are honored to provide free COVID-19 testing to first responders and healthcare workers in the Pueblo community. We are in this together and we will continue to provide exceptional care,” stated Dr. Vijan, Chief Quality Officer for Parkview Medical Center.

First responders and healthcare workers must bring employment identification.

Parkview is encouraging everyone to help save lives by practicing social distancing and washing their hands frequently.