Free online classes offered by U.S. Taekwondo Center in April

With in-home schooling and limited options for kids during the stay-at-home order in Colorado, U.S. Taekwondo Center is offering up a deal to help families defend themselves from boredom!

For the entire month of April, the business is providing free online classes to the public for ages 4 and up.

Click here for more on U.S. Taekwondo Center.

HOW TO TAKE PART

The classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and be taught by Master Jay Lee, president and CEO of U.S. Taekwondo Center, live via Zoom.

These classes are designed for beginners.

Click here to sign up and receive the link for the classes.

Participants ill need to download the Zoom App on a laptop, tablet or phone and have access to the internet.