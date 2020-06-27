Four dogs dead after house fire tears through Colorado Springs home

Four dogs are dead after a fire in the Security-Widefield area, the family is displaced.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon near South Powers and Fountain Mesa Road. Firefighters say the heaviest amount of fire damage was in the kitchen.

The homeowner tells 11 News he was at work when the fire started.

"I was in shock I was lucky my family wasn't there. It was my wife that called me and told me our house is on fire. They weren't in the home you know we did lose are four dogs though," Isaiah DeShazor said.

Fire crews say the family can not live in the house and the roof has extensive damage. No firefighter or people injuries were reported.

There is no cause for the fire as of Saturday evening. This article will be updated as we get more information.