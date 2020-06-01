Fountain launching grant program for local small businesses

Small businesses in Fountain are invited to apply for financial help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fountain announced Monday that their city council had approved a grant program specifically for those businesses that have struggled since the outbreak took hold in Colorado nearly three months ago.

"The program is open to small businesses and restaurants with a brick-and-mortar presence within the city’s boundaries, including locally-owned franchises, that can document negative financial impacts resulting from COVID-19 such as increased costs, reduced revenues, reduced operating hours, employee layoffs/furloughs/pay cuts, etc. Home-based businesses are not eligible for the program," the city said in a statement Monday.

To qualify, businesses must have had no more than 20 full-time employees as of March 10. Other requirements and an application can be found by clicking here.

The $1.4 million in grant money is part of the CARES Act, which is provided to counties by the federal government. El Paso County shared some of the grant money with smaller communities that didn't receive funding directly from CARES.

"We sincerely appreciate the county’s strong support to our community and businesses, for these funds are critical to helping our recovery here in Fountain,” said Mayor Gabe Ortega.

