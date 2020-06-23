Fountain first responders called to multiple fires and emergency calls in 24 hours

Following a busy 24 hours, the City of Fountain had a straightforward message for residents.

"We will be there for you if you need us!" The City of Fountain wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

The message on behalf of firefighters and ambulance crews comes on the heels of a tough and very long day for first responders. City officials gave the public a snapshot with the rest of their social media post.

"It has been a busy 24 hours for Fountain Fire C Shift. They have responded to two structure fires (one in Fountain, and one in Security), two car fires, a significant accident with entrapment, a train on fire, a cardiac arrest, a train locomotive on fire, and 25 other EMS calls. The structure fire in Fountain was stopped and confined to a small area of the attic. This is busy for our three engine and two ambulance department."