At least 1 dead after car is crushed under semi at Fountain and Academy intersection

A major intersection in south Colorado Springs will be blocked for the next several hours as firefighters work to free a car crushed under a semi.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Fountain and South Academy, the site of a Hazmat incident involving a semi that crashed 24 hours earlier.

Video from the scene shows the car wedged completely underneath the semi. It's unknown how many people are inside, but a police lieutenant tells 11 News there are reports of passengers "alive and talking."

At least one person was killed.

This is the third fatal crash in Colorado Springs since Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.