Fountain Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19, health department says it is more important than ever to stay home

With more and more reported COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, the health department is reminding the public it is now more important than ever to stay at home.

11 News confirmed with El Paso County Public Health on Monday an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fountain Walmart off Highway 85/87.

"Walmart has been very proactive about taking the necessary steps to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection, and other measures to help keep both employees and shoppers safe," Public Health Information Officer Michelle Hewitt wrote to 11 News.

Specific details on the employee, including when they last worked at the store, were not provided publicly.

Hewitt pointed to the following measures put in place by the Walmart:

-Social distancing

-Gloves and masks available for personal shoppers

-Hand sanitizer available for personal shoppers

-Sanitizing shared equipment (handsets) between users

-Procedures for infection prevention: deep clean of common areas throughout the store, steps to be taken after confirmed positive case provided by corporate

"It’s critical for people to limit trips to essential outings," Hewitt added. "By limiting these trips and closely following the guidance of the Stay at Home Order and social distancing, it will help protect both employees who work at Critical Businesses and the public alike."

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website