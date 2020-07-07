Fountain Police report a man used a racial slur, suspect charged with harassment with a bias enhancer

A 29-year-old man is facing a harassment charge with a bias enhancer after police say he used a racial slur while confronting someone or a group of people in Fountain.

The charge is a misdemeanor and the Fountain Police Department is choosing to not share the exact word John Taylor Barclay allegedly used. Barclay was served a summons. The maximum penalty for this type of misdemeanor is 18 months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

"We at the Fountain Police Department take incidents like these very seriously," Lisa Schneider the Public Safety Information Officer for Fountain Police wrote.

Police believe the harassment case may be tied to an earlier incident. On July 4, officers received reports of a loud party in the 7000 block of Araia Dr. Due to the number of people, and the number of complaints, police broke the party up. The next morning, several teens from the earlier call on Araia Drive were walking in the 7000 block of Willowdale Dr. when they got into an argument with someone, according to police. Police were called to the scene of the argument and multiple teens told officers the man pulled out a handgun and placed it on the hood of his vehicle. The incident involving the argument and handgun is still under investigation. The man who allegedly brandished a handgun was not identified by police.

Later in the day on July 5, officers were then called back to the 7000 block of Araia Dr. Police did not share a timeline, but during this incident, officers believe Barclay used a racial slur.