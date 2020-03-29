Fortnite-playing kid prompts police call in Pueblo

You never know what you're going to get on the Pueblo Police overnight shift!

"At about 2:30 this morning, we were dispatched to a 'large party disturbance' at a south side apartment complex," Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted. "When four of us arrived, we could hear the noise from the street. It seemed we had a big house party going on. We thought, 'That's not a "necessary activity" under the public health order. This will not stand!'"

But when police knocked on the offending apartment's door, Rummel said officers were not greeted with the surliness they were expecting.

"A man answered right away. Huh ... pretty cooperative. That's unusual at these things. Next, he motioned for someone to come to the door and a boy appeared. Officer [Seth] Jensen talked to him a bit, and then he and Officer [Zach] Baxter walked down the stairs.

"Officer Jensen said, 'I understand. He was playing Fortnite. He'll keep it down.'"

The fourth officer with the group, Jake Christenson, filled Rummel in on Fortnite.

"Christenson explained that Fortnite is a video game and is apparently all the rage. So, all that noise was one kid playing Fortnite!" Rummel tweeted.

Rummel said maybe the officers' young friend was onto something.

"I don’t know if you’re going stir crazy during the 'quarantine,' but if you are, maybe give Fortnite a try. Apparently it’s great fun!"