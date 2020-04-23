Fort Carson's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division deploying to the Middle East this summer

Fort Carson announced on Thursday the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, will deploy this summer to the Middle East to replace another group of soldiers.

According to the Mountain Post, the deployment is part of the regular rotation of forces, the brigade will replace the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, New York.

"The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division is a highly trained force comprised of aviation warfighters who are well-supported by our families and by our local communities," remarked Col. Scott Myers, commander, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade.

The brigade from Fort Carson last deployed to Europe in the summer of 2018 in support of U.S. European Command's Atlantic Resolve mission.

"This professional unit remains ready to answer our nation's call. In the upcoming deployment to CENTCOM, 4th CAB, which will be known as 'Task Force Ivy Eagle', will be augmented by members of the National Guard, sourced primarily from Utah's 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment. The members of Task Force Ivy Eagle are proud and honored to serve our great nation and to represent the 4th Infantry Division in combat," Myers said.

Other details on the deployment were not shared in a release sent out on Thursday.