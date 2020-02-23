Fort Carson soldier wanted in connection with Fountain shooting

An "armed and dangerous" soldier is on the run with a teenager after allegedly shooting and severely injuring a Fountain man Saturday night.

The victim was reportedly shot multiple times. Police found him in a neighborhood in the 7000 block of Alegre Circle when they were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. His injuries are life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Cruz Sandoval, described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is an active-duty soldier out of Fort Carson. Police believe he fled the area in a 2015 blue Hyundai Genesis with 17-year-old Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata. Keloe has not been named a suspect in the shooting and is considered missing and endangered. She is described as a white, 5-foot-3 girl weighing 115 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle the pair is thought to be in has Colorado license plate ACV-I84.

Anyone with information should call the Fountain Police Department right away at 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.