Fort Carson employee tests positive for COVID-19

11 News has learned an employee at Fort Carson's fire department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple sources have confirmed this to us, and the El Paso County Health Department says they are aware of the case.

We have heard from firefighters who work at Fort Carson who are very concerned about this. They all live and work so closely together, and now they know one of their coworkers is COVID-19 positive.

We reached out to Fort Carson, but we were told no one could give us any answers until Monday at the earliest.

11 News did obtain a letter sent to staff from the fire chief. It was emailed out Saturday morning. 11 News started asking about the case Friday night.

The letter states that the fire employee who tested positive will be closely monitored, and anyone in close contact with him last week is now quarantined. The letter also details the steps the fire department will be taking to protect their employees. The Department of Defense sent guidance last week instructing anyone on DoD property to wear a cloth face-covering in public areas or work centers.

The letter from the fire chief now includes new additional steps for fire employees, including wearing masks, limiting entrance and exit doors, and new sanitation stations for hand washing and mask disposal upon entry and exit.

The health department tells 11 News they are collaborating with Fort Carson but referred any and all questions about the case to leaders there.

We will update this article if any new information is shared with us.