Army Special Ops Aviation Command conducting noise-generating exercise

On Saturday, Fort Carson said The Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command, will conduct noise-generating training starting Monday and ending May 14 throughout the Front Range, northern and southern Colorado regions.

In a press release, a spokesperson for Fort Carson says noise and dust can be expected, even throughout the night.

"The training is necessary to qualify rated student pilots and non-rated crew members in multi-mode radar, mountain and desert environments, so the unit is prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe. "

Noise complains should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.