Former area top cop reacts to George Floyd's death

A former local sheriff can't believe no officers stepped in when one of their own used a controversial restraint that left a man in Minnesota dead.

Dan Corsentino, a former police chief and county sheriff speaks out after George Floyd's death (source: KKTV).

Now fired officer Derek Chauvin was arrested today on charges related to George Floyd's death, after her knelt on Floyd's neck during an arrest.

Former Fountain Police Chief, Pueblo County Sheriff, and current private investigator Dan Corsentino says this is not how the situation should have been handled by officers, and he hopes others will learn from this.

Protests have now erupted across the country including Denver, and some are even turning violent. Corsentino says that also is not helping the situation.

In an interview Friday, he told 11 NEWS reporter Megan Hiler its obvious Floyd was not resisting arrest, and thinks either the officers there, or a higher up should have stepped in when Chauvin was not letting Floyd breathe.

"Law enforcement, for the most part is good, professional. But in this case, best practices policy of that department wasn't even in play," Corsentino said. "It was a single officer who was the primary aggressor with three other officers that were....I hate to say accomplices, but complicit and they will be dealt with within the criminal justice system,."

He adds that hopes that people realize that these officers actions don't represent law enforcement as a whole.

"The men and women of every police agency to serve their communities to the point that they would sacrifice their lives and every time that you have a terrible, horrific crime that's committed by a police officer that spills over to every law enforcement agency throughout the country," Corsentino said.

We also have been getting reports of a protest planned in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they respect Coloradans right to protest, but want them to do so "without destruction or criminal behavior."