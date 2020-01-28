Former Fort Carson soldier found guilty of manslaughter in alleged love-triangle killing

A Fort Carson soldier accused of killing a fellow GI involved in a love-triangle was found guilty of reckless manslaughter Tuesday, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Capping a seven-day trial, an El Paso County jury found Army Pfc. Isaiah Towns, 21, guilty of reckless manslaughter in the killing of Spc. Shakir Cook-Troynel, 23, rejecting a second-degree murder charge. The former soldier was also convicted of felony menacing, court records show.

Towns was scheduled to be sentenced April 3, court records show. A reckless manslaughter charge, a class four felony, can result in two to six years in prison. A felony menacing charge, a class five felony, typically results in one to three years.

