Former El Paso County deputy charged with assault tied to alleged incident in jail

An El Paso County sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges stemming from an alleged incident involving an inmate in the county jail.

Christopher Roger, 24, was served a summons to court last week for third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct, which are both misdemeanor charges. The sheriff's office announced the charges Monday.

Rogers had been on administrative leave since May 18 for the incident, which happened two days earlier. The sheriff's office has not released any information about the episode Rogers is charged in, other than it involved "on-duty conduct" between Rogers and the inmate and another deputy intervened. That deputy then reported the alleged conduct to his supervisor.

Rogers was terminated from the sheriff's office Monday.

