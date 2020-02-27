Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in book scheme

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former mayor of Baltimore has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Catherine Pugh was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Baltimore for leading a scheme that sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofit organizations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

The 69-year-old former mayor pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November.

The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure in May after authorities began probing bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks, which netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Two of her associates await sentencing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.