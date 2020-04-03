Food meant for 2020 Olympics donated to local Food Banks

Food banks in our area are getting a big boost, and it is because the summer Olympics were postponed.

The food that was supposed to fuel the athletes at the Olympic training center was donated to care and share on Friday. It's going to feed our neighbors who are at risk of going hungry.

With more and more people losing their jobs because of this pandemic, many families are turning to their food banks for help.

Care and Share says at times like this, they are trying as hard as they can to get as much food out to the community right now.

"They thankfully made a delightful phone call for us to receive and said hey we have some food would you like it and we said of course," Shannon Brice, the Chief Operating Officer of Care and Share Food Bank said.

About one ton of food was brought into the care and share food bank in a semi truck. the food will go to food banks in all 31 counties of southern Colorado, based on population size.

"We are working really hard to supply our partner agencies with as much food as they can possibly take to support neighbors that are at risk of hunger. We know that because of this and so many people that have been without employment as a result of this are."

Care and Share are says they are supplying local food banks with more food since the pandemic began, which is why a big donation like this means so much.

"As this continues to happen and we continue to deal with this pandemic that support of our organization in the long-haul is going to be massively critical for us to meet the need," Brice said.

To donate, or look find a food pantry near you, click here.

