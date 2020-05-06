Food delivery program expands as nonprofits band together to serve

Care and Share Food Bank, The Salvation Army Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak United Way and the Red Cross are all banding together to provide food delivery to people in need in our community.

The program began at the start of the pandemic with delivery for seniors in need who have to stay in their home to avoid getting COVID-19. Now it's expanded to anyone in the area who needs assistance and doesn't have access to transportation.

According to Rick Jacques with The Salvation Army, on average their volunteers are making 30-45 deliveries a day, but on some days they've delivered more than 90.

The Red Cross is also now helping to deliver these food bags to several people whose homes were damaged in an apartment complex fire.

If you are someone who needs assistance with meals, call 211, or click here for more information.