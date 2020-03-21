First positive coronavirus case at Fort Carson

Saturday a Colorado National Guard Soldier became the first positive case of coronavirus at Fort Carson.

The Colorado National Guard tells us the soldier is in his 30s and is a resident of Douglas County. He is serving in the Colorado Army National Guard.

A release sent out by Fort Carson says the soldier is in isolation at the Colorado National Guard's 186th Regional Training Institute at Fort Carson.

The release says the soldier is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization right now.

Details surround his exposure to the virus are under investigation.

This article will be update as more information becomes available.