First Strike Krav Maga holds fundraiser for TESSA

First Strike Krav Maga is hosting a women's only self-defense class fundraiser and family protection seminar next month.

They said this class will give women the basic defense techniques on maintaining distance, getting away, and staying safe in any type of aggressive situation where someone is attacking you.

This class will be held on April 18th. Tickets are on sale for $15 and 100 percent of the money goes to TESSA.

"April is Sexual Assault Prevention month, as well as Child Abuse Awareness month, so that's why we're doing the women's only self-defense to teach people how to defend themselves, and the family protection seminar to teach people how to protect their kids," said Ben Skee.

First Strike Krav Maga said there's also an option for people to just donate to TESSA. Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

Click here for more information about the non-profit group TESSA. If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, you can call TESSA's safe line at 719-633-3819.