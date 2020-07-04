Fireworks cause 2 fires in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says 2 fires in the past 24 hours were both started by fireworks. The department is reminding the public that fireworks are illegal within city limits and Unincorporated El Paso County this weekend.

The first fire destroyed a shed Friday on E. Cucharras Street, just west of Memorial Park. Smoke could be seen for miles and a shed was fully engulfed by the time crews got on scene.

Firefighters tell 11 News neighbors have been reporting firework use in the area the past several days.

The second fire damaged a vehicle on Abbey Pond Lane, near Powers and Research Parkway. Fire investigators say someone set off a firework inside the vehicle.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a caller reported a group of suspects threw approximately 20-30 bottle rockets in the backseat of a car.

In both cases these fires are still under investigation.

If you do have any information on either fire please contact authorities at (719) 444-7000.