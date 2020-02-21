Firetruck back in service after getting hit on call

Colorado Springs Fire Department says a truck is back in service Friday after getting hit while responding to a call Thursday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a truck, with lights and sirens activated, was responding to an emergency call when another car collided with the truck. Firefighters said the truck was on its way to a fire on Straus Lane.

The firetruck was driving on Weber Street turning onto Uintah Street. The driver of the other car told police they did not hear or see the truck.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained minor damage, and no one was hurt. There were four people on the truck when it was hit.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the firetruck received a citation for failure to yield for emergency vehicles.

A fire department spokesperson said the crash delayed response to the fire on Straus Lane. Another truck was dispatched, but firefighters say this is a good reminder to always yield for emergency vehicles.