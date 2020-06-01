7 displaced house fire in Stratton Meadows neighborhood

Seven people are temporarily out of their home after a fire started in their garage and spread into the main part of the house.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department said crews were able to save the living space but had to tear out part of the ceiling to ensure there was no hidden fire.

"Insulation and some sheetrock are on their belongings," said Capt. Michael Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD got the call around 10:15 Monday morning. An off-duty firefighter was the first on scene and was able to help the family get out of the house.

"He also started using the homeowner's hose to try and control the fire," Smaldino said.

Twenty-five firefighters responded.

The home is located on Mt Werner Circle in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood in southwest Colorado Springs. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.