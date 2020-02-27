Firefighters and police rescue man from Springs storm drain

Firefighters and police rescued a man trapped inside a storm drain early Thursday morning.

A person working in their garage around 1 a.m. heard someone below ground yelling for help. Firefighters responded to the area and soon realized what the caller was hearing was an echo. Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Michael Smaldino said a police officer and two firefighters went into the storm drain system, but that it was hard at first for them to narrow down where the voice was coming from.

"All they could hear was his voice but couldn't see him," Smaldino told 11 News.

After about 90 minutes, rescuers located the man about a block away from where the caller had heard his voice. After another 90 minutes, they were able to get him out of the storm drain.

It's unclear why the man was in the storm drain or how long he was in there. Firefighters transported him to the hospital for treatment of temperature exposure.