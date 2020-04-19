Fire southeast of Penrose burning near Highway 50

Firefighters appear to have gotten the upper hand on a brush fire burning just southeast of Penrose Sunday.

Passerbys first began reporting smoke late Sunday morning near the junction of highways 50 and 115. The fire is burning along Highway 50 just south of the roadway.

Our reporter at the scene said she could smoke from several miles away. There's no word on sixe.

As of 1 p.m., our reporter says crews appear to be getting the fire under control.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.