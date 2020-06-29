Fire near Highlands Ranch burns 260+ acres, forces evacuations

A more than 250-acre fire has forced hundreds to evacuate in Douglas County.

The brush fire started mid-Monday morning south of Highlands Ranch and exploded in size, growing from a reported 10 acres at 10:45 a.m. to 267 acres by 12:30 p.m. The fire was threatening structures and a mandatory evacuation was issued for a nearby subdivision. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said their Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility was included in the evacuations.

As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters had kept the fire away from homes and achieved 60 percent containment.

This continues to be a developing story and we will update as we learn more.