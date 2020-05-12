Fire in new home build considered suspicious

A fire inside a new home under construction is being investigated as suspicious.

Fountain firefighters responded to the 8700 block of Link Road at 3:30 Tuesday morning, where they found smoke drifting out of a house. Crews were able to get the fire out fast but the fire left significant damage to the basement.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.