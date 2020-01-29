8 treated as fire engulfs 25-story Los Angeles residential tower; more than 300 firefighters battle blaze

Eight people were treated after a massive fire tore through part of a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning, the same building which was the site of a fire more than six years ago.

Photo: CBS News

The blaze was reported in a 25-story residential building the 11700 block of Wilshire Boulevard a little after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told CBS2.

There were initially unconfirmed reports that people may have been forced to jump out of the building. Aerial footage showed at least one person standing outside a window. However, in a morning briefing, LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan told reporters that there were no jumpers.

“That person that was hanging off the ledge that was contemplating jumping, what we ended up doing was talking that individual to stay put, our firefighters were able to effect a rescue…so no one jumped,” Hogan said.

In total, eight people were treated, two for injuries and another six for smoke inhalation. At least one person was in critical condition. A 3-month-old infant was among those treated, Hogan disclosed.

The fire was knocked down just before 10 a.m. Firefighters were doing a floor to floor search to ensure there were no other victims. Hogan said only floors five through eight were impacted by the fire. It’s unclear how many units were destroyed or damaged.

“We arrived very quickly after the fire reported, within moments, to find heavy fire pouring out of this sixth floor unit…Initially there were reports of several person who had jumped from that or upper floors,” Humphrey said.

According to Hogan, crews who had been fighting a separate fire at a 26-story building a few blocks away — in the 11300 block of West San Vicente Boulevard — when they noticed flames coming from a sixth-floor balcony.

Aerial footage showed flames and black smoke billowing from the building. There were also inflatable air cushions placed on the ground by firefighters.

“We do not encourage people to jump, but if they had, we wanted to do our very best to help them,” Humphrey said.

At the fire’s height, four LAFD rescue-capable helicopters were assigned to the fire, along with 335 firefighters, Humphrey said.

