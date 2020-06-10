Fire departments still adjusting to ‘new normal’ during pandemic

Firefighters at the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District are getting into a new routine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The department is on the smaller side: only 45 fulltime firefighters and five administrators. Lt. Franz Hankins, who serves as president of Monument Professional Firefighters, said smaller departments can be at a disadvantage during the global pandemic.

“If my entire crew gets it and we are quarantined for four or five days until we get the results back, and then if we do get it, it’s another 14 from date of exposure, who’s covering us because we’re a small agency?” Hankins said. “If we knock out, say, five on any given call, we need to backfill that, and at some point those numbers could … exceed what we’re capable of backfilling.”

Hankins said no Monument firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, but he and others are taking their responsibility as public servants seriously.

“We are more apt to be exposed because we’re out there, so by taking a little bit of responsibility when you get home saying, ‘I’m not doing this or that, whatever that may be, simply because the fact that I may have been exposed in the last 48 hours,’” Hankins said.

The pandemic is also weighing heavily on the minds of firefighters.

“We do have a mental health crisis in the fire service and emergency services in general, and that’s not COVID related. That’s just in general,” Hankins said. “However, this is kind of exacerbating that because we are having those same limitations … People are concerned about going home and getting their families sick.”

Now that everyone is a few months into the pandemic, firefighters are getting used to their "new normal."

The department has changed how it responds to calls. Firefighters are wearing masks and gloves on every call, and sometimes more PPE, depending on what they’re responding to. They’re also assuming every patient they’re helping has COVID-19.

“In the very beginning, it was almost, ‘OK, this is a COVID call and this isn’t,’” Hankins said. “Now it’s pretty much everything is going to be a default that we’re going to take the precautions we need, and if it isn’t, that’s fantastic, but it helps everybody get that mindset that it’s pretty much all the time.”

The firefighters are also required to check their temperature twice a day and keep track of any symptoms they might have. In some cases, the firefighters even have to have their temperatures checked before helping a patient.

“If we’re going to a facility like a nursing home or something to that effect, they have their own procedures that we’re having to accommodate.”

However, Hankins said they wouldn’t pause to do that if it’s a life or death situation.

Instead of sending the whole team in to a call, Hankins said the firefighters usually send one person first to decrease the risk of the potential spread of the coronavirus. After every call, everything is wiped down.

“We decontaminate the ambulances,” Hankins said. “If any of us, like in the engine company, we go in, same thing with the engines. We decontaminate those.”

The pandemic has also affected the number of calls firefighters are responding to.

“Our call volume is down about 15 to 20 percent because people don’t want to call 911 to go to the hospital because they’re afraid of going to the hospital.”

Hankins said that’s a problem fire departments across the country are seeing, but he wants to stress that people will be safe if they go to the hospital and need to call 911 if they need help.

“You’re a lot more likely to get it going out and intermingling with the public, going to Lowe’s or to a restaurant or whatever, then you are if you call 911 and you should be calling 911 if you need it. That’s why we‘re here. That’s our job, and we’re more than happy to help.”