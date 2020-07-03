Fire completely destroys shed in Colorado Springs Friday evening

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that completely destroyed a shed in Colorado Springs Friday evening.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. along E. Cucharras Street just west of Memorial Park. Smoke could be seen for miles and a shed was fully engulfed by the time crews got on scene.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. The shed was a total loss.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters tell us neighbors have been reporting firework use in the area the past several days.