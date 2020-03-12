Fire completely destroys home of retired Colorado Springs officer and founding member of Shield 616

A devastating blaze ripped through the home of a retired police officer in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Chris Brown and his family lost nearly everything to the fire. He, his pregnant wife Cierra and their infant daughter weren't injured, but other community members are stepping up to help whatever way they can with the financial toll. Cierra is also the sister of Deputy Micah Flick who was killed in the line of duty.

Click here to give to a GoFundMe to help the Brown family. Not only did Brown serve the community as a police officer, but he was also one of the founding members of Shield 616. The non-profit organization provides first responders with the equipment necessary for active shooter situations and other crowd control incidents.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Brown home along Leaf Wood Court just northeast of Black Forest Road and E. Woodmen Road. Investigators beleive the fire started in the back of the home, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Crews kept the blaze from spreading to nearby houses.