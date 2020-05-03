Fire burns acre south of PPIR

Hanover firefighters made quick work of a small fire that started off the interstate mid-Sunday morning.

Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum tells 11 News crews were called out just after 8:30 and had the fire knocked down about 40 minutes later. The fire started west of I-25 just south of Pikes Peak International Raceway and burned under 1 acre. No structures were ever threatened

As of 9:20 a.m., firefighters remained on scene mopping up hotspots.

A cause for the fire is unknown.