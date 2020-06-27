Fire burning in south Pueblo County

Multiple agencies are working to contain a fire in south Pueblo County Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tells 11 News the Vaughn View fire is 9 acres and 0% contained.

The fire is burning in an area near Siloam and Vaughn View. Crews are working the fire from both the ground and from the air.

It's in a area with "tough" terrain, according to the Sheriff's Office. Firefighters are hiking to the scene while getting support from air drops above.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says no structures are threatened in the area.

