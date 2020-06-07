Fire burning in Huerfano County 40 percent contained

Despite Mother Nature putting up a fight, firefighters are getting the upper hand on a blaze burning in Huerfano County.

"Despite the sustained gusty winds and afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday, crews were successful in constructing containment line around approximately 40 percent of the Wilson Crossing Fire's perimeter," officials said in a news release Sunday.

The Wilson Crossing Fire was sparked by lightning Friday and is burning 17 miles southeast of Colorado City. To date, it has scorched 133 acres and is not threatening any structures. Seventy-one firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

The fire may be visible from I-25 and nearby communities.