Federal loan assistance secured for Colorado small businesses

Colorado small businesses impacted by the ongoing health crisis can now seek up to $2 million in loans, the governor's office announced Thursday.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 has been felt across our state. We are committed to protecting public health and safety and will continue fighting to ensure the pain that Colorado’s small businesses are feeling is limited. This critical designation allows small businesses in all 64 Colorado counties to seek federal recovery loans that can help them through this challenging time. I thank the Colorado federal delegation for their efforts to help unlock this assistance,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement released to 11 News Thursday afternoon.

The assistance is part of the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and applies to those small businesses that have realized economic injury from COVID-19.

“Small businesses are the fabric of our economy and their success is dependent on the ability to freely market products and services to communities across the state and world,” said SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg. “Local small businesses are bearing the brunt of that impact and facing a severe decline in customer traffic. SBA’s top priority is to assist businesses adversely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and our Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be the working capital lifelines they need to weather this difficult time.”

Small businesses, private non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises impacted by COVID-19 can seek federal loans to pay key needs such as fixed debts, payroll, and accounts payable, the governor's office said.

To apply. click here. For more information, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.