Father and son die in rafting accident

A father and son are dead following a rafting accident in Pueblo. According to the police department, three people were rafting down the Arkansas River near City Park in Pueblo when they went over a dam.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified them as 46-year-old Ricardo Valencia Sanchez and 16-year-old Jose Louis Valencia of Aurora.

According to police, the two were ejected from the raft and forced underwater by the strong currents. Moments later the raft resurfaced, but the two got tangled in the ropes. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The two did have life vests on.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department told 11 News the dam in that area is a constant problem. They ask people to be extremely cautious if they're around it.