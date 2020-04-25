Family gets drive-by baby shower during pandemic

Being pregnant is stressful enough, but add a pandemic to the mix, and it definitely adds to that stress.

But one family was still able to celebrate their future son with a drive-by baby shower. Its not you typical baby shower, but there was definitely no shortage of love and excitement.

"I don't know, the feeling was just, it was very grateful," Calvin Tucker said. "People still wanted to make us feel special about making this happen in these times and finding a way to still make this feel normal."

Irene and Calvin Tucker are expecting their fifth child, a boy named Atlas next month. On Saturday, the soon-to-be family of seven waved to family and friends as they drove by their house honking and shouting from their cars.

"It was really special, it made us feel really lucky." Irene Tucker said.

This pregnancy has been far different from Irene's previous ones, even surreal at times. Irene Tucker says her husband is not allowed to come to her appointments.

"I had a really weird experience in the elevator the other day. I was going up to my appointment and you're going through all these processes with your mask and nobody's touching anything and....t's hard to explain how it feels because well this is just unprecedented times but we are all trying to make the best of it."

But despite the unknown, the family is still beyond excited to meet their newest family member.

"We are very excited, very much so looking forward to our little man to be here. We are so excited have this type of joyous experience during this time especially. It's like a little spot of light in the darkness it feels like."