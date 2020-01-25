Family evacuates for house fire

A family was jolted from their beds early Saturday morning after a fire started in their home.

The fire sparked just before 1 a.m. at a home on Neal Court. A Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson confirms the fire was started by "an appliance" and was small enough for the homeowner to put out, though the family was still ousted while crews double-checked the home.

While crews went through the house, the family including a dog waited outside. CSFD said they were able to return to the home when firefighters got done.

Neal Court is located near Fountain and Murray.