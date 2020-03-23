Local family celebrates grandma's 100th birthday in quarantine with signs and flowers outside

A Southern Colorado family is doing what they can to make sure their grandmother has a joyous 100th birthday, even while in quarantine to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Agnes Davis turns 100 years old on Monday, March 3, 2020. She lives in Las Animas in Bent County.

The family had planned a big celebration, but the coronavirus put a hold on that. Instead, on Sunday some of her grandchildren drove down from Denver to make Agnes feel special. They put a sign in the window that says “Happy Birthday Nanna” and left pizza, roses, candy, and all her favorite things on the porch.

“She just opened her mouth and was so surprised,” said her daughter and caretaker, Judy Thomeczek.

Thomeczek says Agnes has Alzheimer’s Disease, which has gotten pretty serious in the last few years, but they feel so lucky to be able to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“She’s part of the greatest generation ever,” she said of her mother. “The best mother ever, because she was so patient. I can’t begin to keep up with all she did. For all my life she had three balanced meals every day. She sewed all our clothes during our growing up days.”

The year Agnes was born, a first class stamp was two cents and the first radios were being sold in U.S. homes, according to her daughter.

Agnes was not able to talk with us on her birthday, but her daughter says staying home during coronavirus has been tough.

“She said ‘I’ve been through tornadoes. I’ve been through the dust bowl. And now no one can come see me because of a virus?’” said Thomeczek.

Agnes has two children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren with her husband Cecil who passed in 2008. They were together 70 years.

“She’s just a marvelous lady loved by everyone,” her daughter said.

