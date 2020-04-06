Families of immunocompromised Coloradans take extra precaution to stay safe

Families of loved ones with compromised immune systems are taking extra precautions to keep them safe.

5-year-old Reiko Olson pictured in a mask. Photo courtesy: Olson Family

Reiko Olson is a 5-year-old girl with Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood. It’s a rare neurological disorder that causes seizures and migraines. If she goes outside this time of year, it’s recommended she wear a mask.

“She’s a high risk for the cold and the flu, and simple things that we wouldn’t think twice about, we now have more viruses to worry about,” said Kiyomi Olson, Reiko’s mother.

Reiko was wearing masks outside even before the CDC and Gov. Jared Polis asked Americans to wear them anytime they leave their house. Under the new guidelines, people are asked to wear homemade masks, scarves, buffs or any cloth to cover their faces.

The Olsons are hoping people will be more understanding of the precautions Reiko has to take. In March, the family said people made rude comments when they saw Reiko wearing her mask inside the Safeway in Falcon.

"She's a 5-year-old. She's a little girl. She has feelings. If you have a concern that she's sick, just walk away. If you have questions, ask. We're more than willing to tell you," Kiyomi Olson said.

With so many people panic buying, Kiyomi Olson said she’s also concerned she won’t be able to get what she needs to keep her daughter safe.

“When we have her, quarantine or not quarantine, these are basic needs every day. If I don’t have hand sanitizer, I can’t take her out,” she said. “If you are nervous and you do want to panic buy or whatnot, buy one or two bottles. That’s going to last you a long time. Don’t buy 30 bottles. Don’t buy the shelf because you’re panicking because if we’re not protecting these ones, these are the kind of kiddos and people that we are going to lose lives and they are at a higher risk.”

Overall, Kiyomi Olson said people need to be more considerate of each other during this stressful time.

“Give people some grace during this time of year because everybody’s worried about one thing or another, and we don’t have to attack each other because we’re stressed. We need to be more of a community.”