Families displaced after overnight fire spreads to 2 homes

Two families have been displaced after an early morning fire spread from one home to another.

Firefighters say they were called to the 2100 block of Kodiak Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

"At 12:47, received the first reports of multiple houses on fire," CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue told 11 News. "First units made it on scene in six minutes, and when they arrived one house had heavy fire involvement on it, and they had another house that had just started on fire."

A vehicle also caught fire, CSFD later confirmed.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

"It ended up going two-alarm fire, so there ended up being a lot of firefighters on scene with this one," McConnellogue said.

All of the occupants -- nine total between the two houses, McConnellogue said -- were able to escape without injury.

"All their pets and everything made it out safely," McConnellogue said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.