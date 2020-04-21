FEMA-Sponsored COVID-19 testing to be available in Pueblo County, up to 250 tests per day

The FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site in El Paso County is expanding to Pueblo County. With additional testing resources becoming available in El Paso County, the FEMA testing site will greatly expand local testing capability and disease surveillance in Pueblo County.

Testing will still be available in El Paso County at the UCHealth site, located at 175 S. Union Blvd. in the back parking lot. Testing is available for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and individuals over the age of 65.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the Pueblo County site will be open from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Up to 250 tests will be provided each day and will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of each week through May. The following people experiencing symptoms are encouraged to come get tested:

-Health care workers

-First responders

-Individuals who are over 65 years

-Critical business workforce

See below for more details on testing:

-The site is located at Colorado State Fair Grounds, enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue

-Individuals only need to bring a picture ID and organization ID, if applicable

-Qualified individuals will be tested, regardless of insurance status

-There is no cost for the testing, and no need to have a doctor’s prescription to receive testing

-This is a drive-through site and you will not be getting out of your car

-Please do not bring pets or others in your vehicle that will not be getting testing

“Having this FEMA-sponsored testing site is a great local resource that benefits the entire Southcentral region,” said El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager Lisa Powell. “We are excited that Pueblo County will be able to increase targeted local testing capability with the welcome addition of this site.”